How childhood dinners became our favourite lockdown trend

I have a new favourite lockdown treat, and it isn’t banana bread. It’s not a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, nor a slice of homemade sourdough topped with salad newly-harvested from the window box. It’s a Penguin.

I bite off the opposite corners, slurp my (*not dalgona) coffee through it until it melts, then pop the whole thing in my mouth in a fit of Proustian revelry. I hadn’t eaten a Penguin in about 15 years before All This; now it’s the highlight of my afternoon.

Then there are the potato waffles I’ve started popping in the toaster as a pre-dinner snack, the Quorn nuggets I’ve started eating in stir-fries instead of tofu, and the Jacob’s cream crackers I’ve been sandwiching with peanut butter (squeeze until it wiggles through the holes).