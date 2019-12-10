Picture a world where we have to remember to bring our own toilet roll to work, or risk being caught short.

It would be a world where we, as adults, would be forced to awkwardly ask our colleagues if they have some spare toilet paper in their bag; or make excuses to leave the office and shuffle uncomfortably to the nearest shop to buy the provisions needed. It’s unimaginable, yet this is the reality for most women at work. Because unlike toilet paper, the bathrooms in most offices do not come with free period products as standard.

Whilst a period is a perfectly natural, healthy bodily function that almost every woman will experience, just like going to the toilet, women in the workplace aren’t being offered period products. They simply aren’t regarded in the same way that toilet roll is. So now it’s time to plug #thetoiletgap.