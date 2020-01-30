Nowadays, reading War And Peace while juggling ornamental cats would be easier than trying to meet up with Kathy in person. Weeks pass by and plans wither at the last minute. Sometimes it’s my fault: I’m tired after work and want to crawl into bed and eat spaghetti hoops. Other times, it’s hers: “I’m so sorry, I forgot! Can we reschedule?”

In 2016, a study found that our social circles shrink at the age of 25. As we start to settle down and reassess what’s most important in our lives, our friendships can seem to lose some of their value. Another study explored the length of time it takes to make friends, with more than 200 hours of time spent together needed before you can consider someone your close friend. The author Jeffrey Hall, associate professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas, concluded that maintaining close relationships is the most important work we do in our lives. So why does it feel so difficult?

“Time”, Hall tells Stylist. “One of the true blessings of young adulthood, and university education specifically, is the abundance of time. Adults of that age are less likely to have obligations of full-time employment, long-term romantic partners, and children to displace that free time.”