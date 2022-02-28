“He published the first letters in the Athenian Mercury in 1691, but after a few years, his postbag was so full that he needed more people to reply to the letters, so he decided to hire some women writers to lend a feminine touch. The idea quickly caught on,” explains Tanith Carey, author of Never Kiss A Man In A Canoe: Words Of Wisdom From The Golden Age Of Agony Aunts. “The first ever magazine just for women, The Ladies’ Mercury, established in 1693, had a section just for questions from women. After that, the agony aunt’s page mainly became geared to women.”

But this was not exactly the picture of sisterly guidance you might at first mistake it for. “There was a total lack of sisterly solidarity towards the women writing in,” adds Carey. “This is because for a long time agony aunts saw their jobs as maintaining the high moral tone of their publication and upholding societal expectations of the day. So if women wrote in complaining about their treatment by boyfriends or husbands, they usually got told to put up or shut up. Well into the 40s and 50s, agony aunts continued to tell women a wife’s job was to prop up the male ego, look pretty on the doorstep when they came home from work and pay them compliments.”

It was the sexual revolution of the 1960s that (thank god) finally shook the column world up. “Modern agony aunts like Marje Proops led the way by talking with a newfound directness about sex. It is at this point that agony aunts’ replies start to move into the modern world,” adds Carey.