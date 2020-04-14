“I can’t go to my grandma’s funeral, but I’ve found my own way to celebrate her life”

Later that same Sunday, my grandmother passed away, and so another kind of mourning came to be. She had been ill for many years and, though it is sad, her pain has ended now. I’m grateful that she no longer has to suffer every day, confused and helpless, isolated from her children and grandchildren.

Like the dead in Hampstead Cemetery, like the hundreds of thousands of tragic losses from coronavirus, my grandma will not be remembered for her illness, for the way she was so diminished by her Parkinson’s. She will be remembered for my favourite one-liner, the one that came from the first time she met my dad, her son-in-law. There was some sort of upset at the dinner table. My father sat there, frozen, fork in the air as tears were spilled around him. “Philippe, eat your spaghetti,” my grandma told him.

She will also be remembered for the way her face lit up with a thousand sun beams when one of her 18 grandchildren came into the room, for her strong will and faster wit.