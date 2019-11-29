It’s hardly far-fetched to assume the two ordeals are linked, as Wade alluded to in his tweets. We’ve seen it before, in blunders such as the BBC’s Naga Munchetty’s reprimand of her expressing the racism she has endured as a brown woman, which was later overturned. However, for black women, the level of workplace racism they consistently endure is monumental.

Union allegedly received countless critical (and racist) notes in feedback, including a comment that her hair was ‘too black’ for AGT audiences, Variety reported. Comments like this have been an exceptionally resilient form of racism that has endured regardless of the backlash they receive. In 2015, actress Zendaya had to publicly address the racist comments she received from ‘Fashion Police’ host Giuliana Rancic, who stated at the Golden Globes that Zendaya’s dreadlocks looked like they ‘smelled of weed’. Rancic later apologised.

What do people mean when they make these statements? Why do they say it in the first place? These questions have obvious answers if you function on more than half a brain cell.