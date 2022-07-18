“Mexican women are facing systemic gender-based violence”: meet the women fighting for change
A number of high-profile murders have reignited the conversation around rising rates of gender-based violence in Mexico. Here, Stylist speaks to the women fighting back.
Content note: this article contains references to gender-based violence and femicide that readers may find upsetting.
It all began on 3 April 2022, when María Fernanda Contreras, a 27-year-old woman from the state of Nuevo León, went missing. Then it was 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar, who went out to a party on the night of 9 April and never came back. Then came Yolanda Martínez, a 26-year-old who disappeared on 31 March but whose case took longer to make headlines. There were many more.
All three women were found dead following botched investigations by the authorities. Only María Fernanda’s alleged murderer is facing charges.
The deaths of María Fernanda, Debanhi and Yolanda gripped entire communities and, in the case of Debanhi, the whole of Mexico and the world. Their families went public, demanding that the district attorney carry out thorough searches for their daughters. When the authorities failed, their families and their allies carried out searches themselves. Terror and outrage seized society as new developments, each more horrific than the next, trickled in as the district attorney made mistake after mistake. Across the country, women held protests demanding justice for the victims and an end to the violence against them.
For decades, Mexican women have faced systemic gender-based violence, including abuse, sexual assault, battery and murder. It’s not a recent phenomenon, but with every day that goes by and every new headline about a murdered woman, Mexican society is reckoning with the fact that, on average, 10 women are murdered every day, that justice for these victims is not served and that the state is failing to prevent and prosecute all gender-based violence.
But Mexican women are taking action, creating support networks and taking care of each other even when the authorities refuse to introduce sanctions to eradicate the violence against them. They are protesting on the streets and refusing to remain silent to expose the deadly reality of being a woman in Mexico and to demand justice for those whose lives were cut short.
Mexico is a dangerous place for many people. According to data from non-profit organisation Reporters Without Borders, it’s a dangerous place to be a journalist – the most dangerous it’s been since 2019. Three journalists were killed in three days in early May, raising the number of deaths to 11 in 2022 to date. It is a dangerous place to be alive, considering that more than 100,000 people have disappeared since 1964 and only 35 of those disappearances have led to a conviction. It is also a dangerous and scary place to be a woman.
Femicide across the country has been rising year on year for decades. According to official data, 977 women were victims of femicide in 2021, but the estimates could be much higher given that not all femicides (specifically, where a woman is killed because of her gender) are classified as such, often being termed domestic abuse instead. In addition, each state defines the crime of femicide differently, so official figures don’t accurately reflect violence through a gender-based lens. Only one in five violent deaths of women is investigated as femicide.
The crime of domestic violence has also been on the rise in recent years, particularly during the confinement brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. It increased 9% in Nuevo León (a state in the north-east region of Mexico) in 2020, following an upward trend nationwide.
Despite the alarming figures, it wasn’t until an image of Debanhi Escobar went viral following her disappearance that the numbers really hit home. The photo showed the 18-year-old standing alone on the side of an empty highway at dawn. She looked relatable, just like any ordinary teenager, and this was enough to rock Mexican society and send out shockwaves internationally. The media covered her case intensely, broadcasting minute-by-minute updates across television, radio and in the press.
Fabiola Posadas, 41, a survivor of attempted femicide in Mexico City, was appalled by the levels of victim-blaming directed towards Debanhi after her body was found. The media turned the tragic case into a spectacle. Monterrey’s legacy newspaper launched a poll asking readers to speculate about what they thought happened to Debanhi. Two popular national and local TV anchors with a large following leaked important evidence of the case, made claims about what took place, blamed the parents for Debanhi’s death and suggested the young woman had it coming for being out at a party late at night. Her friends and the driver who dropped Debanhi off in the middle of a deserted highway were interviewed on newscasts, where they said Debanhi “was drunk or something” and that she was “acting crazy”.
Rather than denouncing the unacceptable fact that an 18-year-old was murdered under terrifying circumstances, the media attempted to justify it with misogynistic explanations and sensationalist coverage. “Society wants to judge us before they demand justice for us,” said Posadas, who was blamed for her perpetrator’s attack – he attempted to asphyxiate her – in 2019 after she went public. At the time, her case was classified as domestic violence, a minor crime carrying a sentence of six years rather than a minimum sentence of 15 years for attempted femicide. “Before you experience something like this, you don’t want to see that it’s a reality that is near to you, that this ugly reality is so close,” she said.
For many victims and their families, access to justice also feels like an illusion. About half of all femicides committed in 2019 were left unpunished, according to estimates of Impunidad Cero, a research organisation that pursues justice for gender-based violence in Mexico. According to Mexico Evalúa, another such organisation, in the second half of 2021, about 99.7% of sexual violence crimes went unreported based on a comparison of official crime reports and a government poll measuring crime rates.
“When a woman reports a crime or is seeking justice, she not only faces her perpetrator but the whole state apparatus,” says Teresa Gonzalez, a social anthropologist in Mexico City and co-founder of the Todas Somos Elisa collective. “The first to blame is the state, all the way down to the perpetrators who are the last link in the chain of violence.”
This sad fact, however, has galvanised women to take action and demand change. “Networks of women save lives,” says Sandra Cardona, 54, the founder of Red Necesito Abortar, a feminist reproductive rights collective based out of Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León. “That’s the one redeeming factor – that we are asking ourselves how to take care of each other as a pack, as a collective.”
Cardona began working with survivors of domestic violence in same-sex relationships 25 years ago and has seen how the context of violence against women has changed, but so has its response. “There are more and more groups of young women taking action and it’s beautiful,” she says. The feminist wave surged in Mexico in 2019 with massive protests, take-overs of government buildings, direct actions and other forms of civil disobedience that have spread across the country and continue to rise.
In her decades defending women’s rights, Cardona had never before seen feminist marches of this size nor the speed at which they’re able to organise now within hours. “Women don’t feel safe and their fury is genuine.” Social media has also allowed women to react quickly with far-reaching effects. “I am impressed at how collectives create fliers and map the routes for the marches from one day to the next,” says Cardona. “When we first started, it took us meeting after meeting to plan a protest.”
It’s having a real-world impact on attitudes, too. Women’s reactions to the cases of Yolanda, Debanhi, María Fernanda – and all the women who have been killed before them – were enough to force President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to acknowledge gender-based violence, something he has previously prefered to downplay or ignore completely. Following the protests, he travelled to Monterrey to meet with Debanhi’s parents to offer help from the federal government. But these grand gestures amid so much oversight are rarely enough to seem convincing, especially to women who are increasingly afraid for their safety.
Sofía Valdez, a 35-year-old psychologist from Monterrey, has been going out to every feminist march since 2020 because she believes that gender-based violence must be made more visible. She goes by herself even if her closest friends don’t participate. She goes not with the hope that the government will act and avert the crisis women in her community and in her country are facing, but with the conviction that coming out is necessary. “Protesting is cathartic, therapeutic and healing,” said Valdez, who has every intention to participate in future marches and events. “That’s how the movement grows.”
To reduce and eventually eliminate the systemic gender-based violence in Mexico, change must come at a governmental, cultural and societal level. Government institutions need to work together so that gender-based violence is effectively prosecuted and punished, the protection of women is guaranteed, services are provided to victims and survivors, and it must be acknowledged that gender-based violence requires specific protocols to treat victims and investigate crimes. The media, too, needs to stop perpetuating misogynist narratives when covering violence against women and placing the blame on victims. Society needs to stand up for women and fight for their rights, including the right to live.
“It’s women who give me hope,” says Mariela Torres, a 24-year-old photographer in Tijuana, Baja California. “I am hopeful to see what we manage to do ourselves, what we are able to build for each other, how we can support one another.” Until the Mexican state takes responsibility and shows results, Torres sticks to a popular feminist chant and the only truth she knows: “No me cuida la policía, me cuidan mis amigas.” The police don’t take care of me, my girlfriends do.
Alternativas Pacíficas works to protect women and girls across Mexico from gender-based violence, click here if you would like to learn more or donate.
