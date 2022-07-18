Rather than denouncing the unacceptable fact that an 18-year-old was murdered under terrifying circumstances, the media attempted to justify it with misogynistic explanations and sensationalist coverage. “Society wants to judge us before they demand justice for us,” said Posadas, who was blamed for her perpetrator’s attack – he attempted to asphyxiate her – in 2019 after she went public. At the time, her case was classified as domestic violence, a minor crime carrying a sentence of six years rather than a minimum sentence of 15 years for attempted femicide. “Before you experience something like this, you don’t want to see that it’s a reality that is near to you, that this ugly reality is so close,” she said.

For many victims and their families, access to justice also feels like an illusion. About half of all femicides committed in 2019 were left unpunished, according to estimates of Impunidad Cero, a research organisation that pursues justice for gender-based violence in Mexico. According to Mexico Evalúa, another such organisation, in the second half of 2021, about 99.7% of sexual violence crimes went unreported based on a comparison of official crime reports and a government poll measuring crime rates.

“When a woman reports a crime or is seeking justice, she not only faces her perpetrator but the whole state apparatus,” says Teresa Gonzalez, a social anthropologist in Mexico City and co-founder of the Todas Somos Elisa collective. “The first to blame is the state, all the way down to the perpetrators who are the last link in the chain of violence.”

This sad fact, however, has galvanised women to take action and demand change. “Networks of women save lives,” says Sandra Cardona, 54, the founder of Red Necesito Abortar, a feminist reproductive rights collective based out of Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León. “That’s the one redeeming factor – that we are asking ourselves how to take care of each other as a pack, as a collective.”

Cardona began working with survivors of domestic violence in same-sex relationships 25 years ago and has seen how the context of violence against women has changed, but so has its response. “There are more and more groups of young women taking action and it’s beautiful,” she says. The feminist wave surged in Mexico in 2019 with massive protests, take-overs of government buildings, direct actions and other forms of civil disobedience that have spread across the country and continue to rise.

In her decades defending women’s rights, Cardona had never before seen feminist marches of this size nor the speed at which they’re able to organise now within hours. “Women don’t feel safe and their fury is genuine.” Social media has also allowed women to react quickly with far-reaching effects. “I am impressed at how collectives create fliers and map the routes for the marches from one day to the next,” says Cardona. “When we first started, it took us meeting after meeting to plan a protest.”