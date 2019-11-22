After a decade of austerity and the threat of US investment, the NHS is bound to play a major role in the coming election, right across the political spectrum.

Conservative Party

The Tories promise to increase the NHS budget by £33.9 billion by 2023-24, arguing that it would be the biggest cash boost in its history (although this follows the 2015 Spending Review that asked the NHS to make £22 billion in savings by 2020).

In terms of hospital care, the Conservatives argue that they’re providing £850 million for 20 hospital upgrades, £2.7 billion for the first six new hospitals, and seed funding so that work on 34 more can make progress.

They also state on their campaign website that over 1 million NHS staff – nurses, midwives and cleaners - are getting a pay rise of at least 6.5% per cent (although according to the New Statesman pay in the NHS was frozen for two years from 2011, and increases have been capped at 1 per cent since, meaning that the increase in pay has not kept up with inflation).

Labour

In their manifesto, the Labour Party promise to increase expenditure across the health sector (so not just pay) by an average of 4.3% a year. Perhaps more radically, they claim that Labour will “end and reverse privatisation in the NHS in the next Parliament”; repeal the Health and Social Care Act; reinstate the responsibilities of the Secretary of State to provide a comprehensive and universal healthcare system, and end the requirement on health authorities to put services out to competitive tender.

They promise to make the NHS a net-zero-carbon service although they do not give a date for when this will be achieved.

In terms of mental health, Labour say they will provide an additional £1.6 billion a year to ensure new standards for mental health are enshrined in the NHS constitution ensuring access to treatments is on a par with that for physical health conditions.

In order to address the shortfall in staff, Labour say they will introduce a training bursary for nurses, midwives and allied health professionals; and remove the obstacles to ethical international recruitment.