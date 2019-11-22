General election 2019: what are the main parties promising?
The UK is on course for a general election in December, and battle lines between the main political parties have been drawn. But with campaign pledges coming in thick and fast in the midst of an ever-changing political landscape, where exactly do the main parties stand on key issues? Nell Frizzell and Christobel Hastings investigate…
Good news - an election is coming. On 12 December everyone who is registered to vote can quite literally change the course of our future, with a simple cross in a box.
Great news - you can still register to vote. In fact, you can register to vote until 11:59pm on 26 November. All UK citizens and all Irish, EU or Commonwealth citizens with a permanent UK address can register to vote.
Useful news - while the major political parties seem to have taken a fairly fast and loose approach with publishing their manifestos (the Tories are apparently likely to delay theirs until just two weeks before the election, while the Brexit Party aren’t publishing one at all) we are here to round up what your vote might mean for women, the NHS, climate change and Brexit.
Women
Labour
From healthcare to education, police reform to tuition fees, Labour have put forward several policies aimed, if not specifically at women, at appealing to a female vote.
In terms of health and social care, Labour promise to invest more than £1 billion in public health and recruit 4,500 more health visitors and school nurses. They have pledged to increase mandated health visits, ensure new mothers can have access to breastfeeding support, introduce mental health assessments in a maternal health check six weeks after birth, and extend paid maternity leave to 12 months. They have also promised to end mixed-sex wards.
In the realm of police and security, the manifesto argues that Labour will ensure better police training on domestic abuse and offences arising from coercive control; appoint a commissioner for violence against women and girls; establish an independent review into “shamefully low rape prosecution rates”; establish a National Refuge Fund, ensure financial stability for rape crisis centres and reintroduce a Domestic Abuse Bill. They also promise to introduce protections for victims of so-called revenge porn, introduce a no-fault divorce procedure and uphold women’s reproductive rights and decriminalise abortions.
Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrats, lead by Jo Swinson, promise a complete reform of the Gender Recognition Act to remove the requirement for medical reports, scrap the £140 fee to have their gender legally recognised, and recognise non-binary gender identities.
For people who have periods, they plan to end period poverty by removing VAT on sanitary products and providing them for free in schools, hospitals, hostels, shelters, libraries, leisure centres, stadiums, GP surgeries, food banks, colleges and universities.
Perhaps more ambitiously, they promise to scrap the so-called ‘Pink Tax’, ending the gender price gap.
They will require schools to introduce gender-neutral uniform policies and break down outdated perceptions of gender appropriateness of certain subjects.
Conservative Party
The Conservative Party are yet to release their election manifesto, although in an interview with The Independent, Helen Whately, Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, hinted that the Domestic Abuse Bill could be re-instated, as well as continued work to close the gender pay gap, which currently stands at 8.9%.
“We want to continue to tackle the gender pay gap – we already introduced groundbreaking legislation on transparency which we are leading the world on. Also women as much as men want to get Brexit resolved,” she told the publication.
Green Party
The Green Party are the only major political party to have two co-leaders; Siân Berry and Jonathan Bartley. In terms of how your vote will affect women, the Green Party manifesto promises to install a 40% quota for women on major company boards in order to end the ‘boys club’ atmosphere that acts as a barrier to women and gender non-conforming people
In terms of female healthcare, they will ensure that all forms of birth control are free.
The Green Party promise to roll back the cuts to domestic violence support centres and women’s refuges; make misogyny a hate crime across the UK and increase the police’s capacity to deal with domestic violence and misogynistic hate crimes; establish a new press regulatory regime which will allow women to make formal complaints about media coverage that will encourage misogyny against women.
In terms of housing, the Green Party pledge to create at least 100,000 new socially rented homes a year through low carbon construction and retrofitting, converting and extending existing buildings.
Their manifesto also says that were the UK to stay in the EU they would want to “extend the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights to give women in all EU countries access to legal, safe and affordable abortion services”.
Plaid Cymru
The Welsh Nationalist Party are strongly pro-EU, so their manifesto understandably concentrates heavily on the benefits of staying within the EU, including access to an EU railcard which will enable free travel throughout the EU.
They also welcome EU recognition of the threat to women and girls by human trafficking and promise increased resources to investigating and prosecuting human trafficking.
They promise to push for full implementation of the Youth Guarantee Scheme, ensuring that all young people in Wales under the age of 25 have access to education, training or employment opportunities.
SNP
According to the SNP’s website, the party says it is firmly committed to: “Working for an end to austerity, for equal pay, more and better jobs and to end the barriers that still block the aspirations of too many women in Scotland and across the UK.”
Its key policies include a pledge to invest £5 million over the next three years to support around 2,000 women to return to work, help improve workplace practices, and support victims of domestic abuse through the development of the Workplace Equality Fund.
The SNP are also calling on organisations to sign up to the Business Pledge to improve workforce diversity, as well as the Partnership for Change campaign to “set a voluntary commitment for gender balance in their boardrooms of 50:50 by 2020”.
The party are also addressing the gender pay gap with a policy requiring all public authorities with more than 20 employees to publish their pay gap statistics every two years, with sanctions for those who fail to comply with the law.
Brexit Party
The Brexit Party have yet to announce gender-based policies, as the organisation focuses solely on the issue of leaving the EU.
NHS
After a decade of austerity and the threat of US investment, the NHS is bound to play a major role in the coming election, right across the political spectrum.
Conservative Party
The Tories promise to increase the NHS budget by £33.9 billion by 2023-24, arguing that it would be the biggest cash boost in its history (although this follows the 2015 Spending Review that asked the NHS to make £22 billion in savings by 2020).
In terms of hospital care, the Conservatives argue that they’re providing £850 million for 20 hospital upgrades, £2.7 billion for the first six new hospitals, and seed funding so that work on 34 more can make progress.
They also state on their campaign website that over 1 million NHS staff – nurses, midwives and cleaners - are getting a pay rise of at least 6.5% per cent (although according to the New Statesman pay in the NHS was frozen for two years from 2011, and increases have been capped at 1 per cent since, meaning that the increase in pay has not kept up with inflation).
Labour
In their manifesto, the Labour Party promise to increase expenditure across the health sector (so not just pay) by an average of 4.3% a year. Perhaps more radically, they claim that Labour will “end and reverse privatisation in the NHS in the next Parliament”; repeal the Health and Social Care Act; reinstate the responsibilities of the Secretary of State to provide a comprehensive and universal healthcare system, and end the requirement on health authorities to put services out to competitive tender.
They promise to make the NHS a net-zero-carbon service although they do not give a date for when this will be achieved.
In terms of mental health, Labour say they will provide an additional £1.6 billion a year to ensure new standards for mental health are enshrined in the NHS constitution ensuring access to treatments is on a par with that for physical health conditions.
In order to address the shortfall in staff, Labour say they will introduce a training bursary for nurses, midwives and allied health professionals; and remove the obstacles to ethical international recruitment.
They also promise to establish a generic drug company arguing that “if fair prices are rejected for patented drugs we will use the Patents Act provisions, compulsory licences and research exemptions to secure access to generic versions”.
Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrats argue that by staying within the EU savings can be made that will protect the NHS. They also promise to raise £7 billion a year in additional revenue by putting 1p on Income Tax; this money will then be ringfenced for spending on the NHS and social care.
They also promise to put mental health on a par with physical health and to reform the Health and Social Care Act as recommended by the NHS, to make the NHS work in a more efficient and joined-up way, and to end the automatic tendering of services.
Green Party
In their manifesto, the Green Party pledge to increase funding for the NHS by at least £6 billion per year each year, until 2030 (a 4.5% increase on the 2018/2019 NHS Budget), and a further £1 billion a year in nursing higher education, allowing for nursing bursaries to be reinstated. This, they argue, “will constitute a programme of sustained investment, bringing spending of health services in the UK up to northern European averages”.
SNP
As they put it on their campaign website, “the SNP is determined to do all we can to stop the Tories – or anyone else – from entering into a deal which could push up the prices of medication or open up the NHS to privatisation.”
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru argue that retaining EU membership, with its many health and research related bodies and legal frameworks, will be key in securing the NHS’s future. They also promise that, once in government, Plaid Cymru would train and recruit an additional 1,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses for the Welsh NHS in the next decade.
Brexit Party
In its ‘Contract with The People’ launched today, the Brexit Party’s NHS policy states that it will pursue “continued investment in the NHS with better management, more medical staff and cutting waste.” In a BBC interview, Nigel Farage previously called for private health companies to “take the burden off the NHS”.
Climate change
Climate change has always been seen as the Green Party’s main priority, although this year - perhaps following the consciousness-raising campaign by Extinction Rebellion - most of the major parties also address the need to do something serious and immediate to prevent the destruction of the planet.
Green Party
The Greens clearly want to make the climate solution their own, writing in their manifesto: “As the originators of the Green New Deal, we are the only party you can trust to act in time to tackle the Climate Emergency and rapidly reduce social and economic inequality – and to make these our top priorities”.
According to their manifesto, the Green New Deal will get the UK on track to reducing climate emissions to net zero by 2030 by: meeting most of our energy needs through the domestic production of renewable energy; reducing our overall energy demand from buildings and homes, and transforming UK industry, transport and land use.
The party pledge a combined investment of over £100 billion a year in the Green New Deal, with an additional investment in Universal Basic Income.
They also promise to replace first-past-the-post with a proportional voting system, giving 16-year-olds the vote and reforming government in order to better combat the climate emergency and devolving power to councils.
Labour
Ascribing to the The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendation, Labour propose a Green New Deal which “aims to achieve the substantial majority of our emissions reductions by 2030”.
A major part of the Labour campaign on climate change is their ‘Green Industrial Revolution’ aimed at creating one million jobs in the UK by transforming industry, energy, transport, agriculture and our buildings, while restoring nature. Under such a scheme they pledge to build: 7,000 new offshore wind turbines; 2,000 new onshore wind turbines; enough solar panels to cover 22,000 football pitches and introduce new nuclear power.
They also promise to introduce a windfall tax on oil companies, so that the companies that knowingly damaged our climate will help cover the costs.
Under the Green New Deal they also promise to launch a Climate Apprenticeship programme; introduce a Climate and Environment Emergency Bill setting out in law robust, binding new standards for decarbonisation, nature recovery, environmental quality and habitats and species protection; introduce a Clean Air Act, with a vehicle scrappage scheme and clean air zones, complying with World Health Organisation limits for fine particles and nitrous oxides; provide an extra £5.6 billion in funding to improve the standard of flood defences and respond to the increased risk of flooding.
Lib Dems
According to their manifesto, the Lib Dems will deliver a 10-year emergency programme to cut emissions substantially straight away, and phase out emissions from the remaining hard-to-treat sectors by 2045 at the latest.
The party lay out their first priorities as: an emergency programme to insulate all Britain’s homes by 2030, cutting emissions and fuel bills and ending fuel poverty; investment in renewable power so that at least 80 per cent of UK electricity is generated from renewables by 2030 – and banning fracking for good; protecting nature and the countryside, tackling biodiversity loss and planting 60 million trees a year to absorb carbon, protect wildlife and improve health, and investment in public transport, electrifying Britain’s railways and ensuring that all new cars are electric by 2030.
The Liberal Democrats also pledge to establish a Department for Climate Change and Natural Resources, appoint a cabinet-level chief secretary for sustainability in the treasury to coordinate government-wide action to make the economy sustainable, resource-efficient and zero-carbon, and require every government agency to account for its contribution towards meeting climate targets.
The Lib Dems promise to establish UK and local citizens’ climate assemblies to engage the public in tackling the climate emergency - one of the major demands of the Extinction Rebellion movement.
Conservatives
According to their website, the Conservatives are “working hard to improve the UK’s environment by reducing the carbon footprint of the country”. They are bringing forward new laws that will commit the UK to net zero emissions by 2050. That means reducing emissions from homes, transport, farming, and industry, while offsetting the remaining emissions by planting trees or using carbon capture technology to take CO2 out of the atmosphere.
The party also promise to end the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040; and roll out chargepoints across the country to give more people the option of owning an electric vehicle, and more.
SNP
According to their website, the Scottish National Party are “committed to achieving a 100 per cent reduction in emissions as soon as possible and will put in place the toughest targets anywhere”.
By 2030 they aim for the equivalent of 50% of Scotland’s heat, transport and electricity consumption to be supplied from renewable sources.
Plaid Cymru
Like many of the main parties, Plaid Cymru are proposing a Green New Deal. The main aim of their deal is to make Wales 100% self-sufficient in renewable electricity by 2035.
In their manifesto they say: “We will campaign for a European climate law, with binding carbon budgets reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and building a net-zero emissions economy. We will seek a complete ban on fracking and new open-cast coal mines.”
By working with the EU framework they also want to ban non-recyclable plastics and commission a national inventory of green energy potential in Wales - an “Energy Atlas for Wales” - and seek to use European Investment Bank funding for green and renewables projects.
Brexit Party
There is no official manifesto on climate change at present, although research by investigate media outlet DeSmog has found that climate change denial is common among Brexit Party MPs such as Ann Widdecombe, Martin Daubney and Nathan Gill.
Recently, a mailout from the Brexit Party stated: “We believe that the UK should have the widest possible renewable and low-carbon energy sources and will support their development and construction in the UK”. However, the party quickly dismissed the letter as a “suggested draft from a keen young staffer”.
Brexit
Inevitably, Brexit is going to play a major role in all political campaigning in the run up to the December 12 election. The Green Party in England and Wales, the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru have formed an electoral pact called United to Remain, promising not to run against each other in specific constituencies and therefore risk splitting the Remain vote. This pact will affect 49 constituencies in England and 11 in Wales.
Green Party
The Green Party describe themselves in their manifesto as proudly pro-European, unequivocally campaigning for Britain to Remain in the EU.
Plaid Cymru
In their manifesto, the Welsh Nationalists campaign for a Final Say Referendum; the chance for Welsh citizens to choose between any proposed deal and staying within the European Union. This they do from the clearly pro-EU stance that “remaining in the EU will also protect Wales from the profound economic impact of Brexit”.
Were Brexit to go ahead, they will call for full and unrestricted access to the EU Single Market for goods, services and capital, including key agricultural and food products; and for Wales to remain in the Customs Union to allow goods to be traded freely with more than 80 countries around the world.
Labour
The Labour plan for Brexit is to negotiate a new deal with Europe, and then put that deal to the country in a legally-binding referendum; so we can either choose to accept the new negotiated deal or to stay in Europe.
Labour argue that their new Brexit deal will include: a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union; close alignment with the Single Market; dynamic alignment on workers’ rights, consumer rights and environmental protections; continued participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in such vital areas of co-operation as the environment, scientific research and culture, and clear commitments on future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and shared databases.
As they say: “Once we have secured this new deal we will put it to a legally binding referendum alongside the option of remaining in the EU. This will take place within the first six months of a Labour government.”
Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrat position on Brexit is by far the simplest: they pledge that a majority Liberal Democrat government will revoke Article 50 and stay in the EU. What would happen in a coalition government is less clear.
Conservatives
Boris Johnson’s party are campaigning under the slogan “Get Brexit Done”, in order to “invest in our NHS, schools, and the police”.
Although Boris Johnson previously stated the UK would leave the EU on 31 October, the Prime Minister was obliged to seek an extension after MPs failed to approve a revised deal.
According to the Brexit Plan on their website, the Conservative Party have now committed to leaving the EU on 29 March 2019. They have pledged a complete end to freedom of movement in a bid to “take back control of our borders”, stated there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and have announced they intend to draw up a “Brexit dividend to spend on domestic priorities like our long-term plan for the NHS”.
SNP
The Scottish National Party argue: “The best deal for our economy, society and public services is remaining in the EU, and we strongly support giving the people of Scotland the say to escape Brexit. On December 12, a vote for the SNP is a vote for Scotland’s place in Europe.” According to their website, Scotland voted by 62% to remain in the European Union in 2016 and so they are campaigning to halt and revoke Article 50. The plan after that seems to be that “MPs should come together to support a new referendum on EU membership” while also negotiating Scotland’s independence from the UK.
Brexit Party
The Brexit Party was launched in April 2019 with the express intention of ensuring that the UK leaves the EU. They are prepared for the country to leave without a deal in order to achieve a “clean-break Brexit”.
The party have stated that they are prepared to form an alliance with the Conservatives in order to achieve a majority in the election, although they have criticised Boris Johnson’s revised Brexit plan because it involves paying a £39bn settlement to the EU.
Images: Getty