General election 2019: what the Conservatives’ win means for women across the UK

A few days ago, as opinion polls tightened, it looked momentarily like this general election result could be too close to call. In the end, it was anything but: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have secured a definitive majority of 76.

Some seats always change hands at elections; that’s the point of voting. But this result is an historic one, representing the Conservatives’ biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s and Labour’s worst result since 1935.

The scale of the Conservatives’ win means there will be no need for the political maneuvering and compromise required in a hung parliament. Boris Johnson can hit the ground running today as a Prime Minister, with a majority big enough to presume he can wave his plans through easily.