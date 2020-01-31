Not only can this upset the ghostee, it also triggers a feeling of stress in the unintentional ghoster themselves. The longer a message is left, the more energy we perceive it will take to reply. However, there are other things that demand our energy too – like an urgent email from our boss.

But why is it that so many of us feel incapable of replying to someone we care about, while also still finding the time for aimless ASOS scrolling?

Dr Rachel Allan, a chartered counselling psychologist, believes it’s all to do with a clash between our busy, modern day lives and our biology.

“Most of us use multiple digital platforms to be in contact and this can lead to high volumes of messages waiting for us every time we pick up our devices,” she explains.

“Feeling inundated with demand can perpetuate a sense of inadequacy, or of not being in control, and when this happens digital connection can start to feel like a source of threat. This triggers a natural stress response where our automatic fight-or-flight mechanism becomes activated.”