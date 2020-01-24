I spent most of Christmas crying over someone I didn’t even know existed before December.

It took me a while to realise that he’d ghosted me. He said on our third date over a pizza in Franca Manca that he wished he owned a Nokia 3310 and so, initially, I thought his silence was down to technological abstinence.

After the last time I saw him, he told me he was going home for a few days and that we’d do something when he was back. One week passed and I hadn’t heard from him, so I sent him a super breezy WhatsApp message asking how he was. I never heard back. I hadn’t seen him for two weeks by the time it dawned on me that I wasn’t going to get a reply. It was official: I’d been ghosted.