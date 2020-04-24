“I may have no choice but to give birth without a midwife during lockdown”

Being pregnant is an emotional rollercoaster at the best of times, let alone during a global health crisis.

When the severity of Covid-19 became clear and pregnant women were classed as ‘vulnerable’, my first thought was to have my baby at home – after all, the party line is “stay at home, stay safe”. No sooner had I got my head around the idea of a home birth being the safest option, it was announced that many NHS trusts have suspended their home birth services.

With restrictions around where women can give birth and access for birthing partners changing at such a fast pace, it is daunting to plan for a birth you are happy with – let alone your ideal experience.