“I gave up alcohol five years ago and here’s what I've learned”

Around the age of 24, I suddenly lost my grip on it and the overindulgence and black-outs became more frequent, as did my experimentation with drugs. There was no single life-changing and catastrophic incident, you might be disappointed to read; just a handful of big nights that spelled the beginning of something that would never have a happy ending.

I have borderline personality disorder, where symptoms include excessive behaviours and chronic periods of emptiness and, while I’m not suggesting this diagnosis is entirely responsible for my behaviour, it did make me consider the potential paths that lay ahead of me.

They largely looked like mayhem (the bad kind), destruction and death (arguably the worst kind). While I struggled to stabilise my mental health, I decided the risk just wasn’t worth it. So I called it quits after one last messy New Year’s Eve. On Friday 1 January 2021, I celebrated five years of sobriety, and reflected on what I learned in that time…