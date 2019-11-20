The death of Grace Millane is, of course, awful. She is somebody’s child; as a baby she was held and winded and had her nose wiped. She had friends, she went to school, she probably went to recorder lessons and had framed photos on her windowsill. She also had a body that she used to travel, to have new experiences, to find pleasure. I am truly sorry for her loved ones that she is no longer here. I really hope that they can one day find some solace, some sense of justice and some comfort.

But, as a journalist and a woman who has travelled and had sex, I am also angry. I am angry that the British media is once again pushing their noses down the grubby seam of someone’s sex life, instead of using their language and their power to remind us of that person’s humanity. That they plaster the internet with words like ‘sex games’ and ‘naive’ and ‘kinky’ instead of forcing us to remember that we all have a private life, that we all deserve respect, that we can all fall victim to pain and fear and death, and that we all deserve justice and truth and honour. I am also furious that once again, a young female body is being blamed for the acts that are wrought upon it, rather than interrogating the person who committed those acts.