“I don’t know what to do with the freedom”: one woman on easing out of lockdown in Greece

It came at the wrong time, if there ever is a “right time” for the lockdown of an entire nation.

I’d just been to Hydra and Corfu, jetting off across Greece on ferries for work. As a travel journalist, I am rarely “at home”. I split my time between London and Athens, with many excursions in between.

When Greece announced the borders were closing, I was leaving my grandmother and the rest of my family behind in Corfu, about to begin the five hour journey back to my apartment in central Athens. Had I known I’d be in lockdown with just my boyfriend for company for the next two months, I would have turned back round to the olive groves, the sandy beaches and the warm embrace of my grandmother.