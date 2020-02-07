Almost half (47%) of those going through grief experience poor mental health, according to the bereavement support charity Sue Ryder.

A new report from the charity found that 73% of those struggling with their mental health during a bereavement were experiencing feelings of depression, while 64% experience anxiety.

Yet despite this, only 18% of women and 12% of men were found to have actively sought support or treatment for these feelings.

This study highlights the need for us all to lend support to a loved one who might be going through grief. Read on for some useful, practical advice on how you can help.