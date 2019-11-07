How to cope with your first Christmas after losing a parent

There’s no rule book on how to navigate that first, utterly bewildering, Christmas after one of your parents dies. In fact, it’s a total minefield. How can you communicate your grief, when everyone around you is in party mode? Are the rest of your family OK? Where are you even having Christmas, this year?

They’re all questions that you hope you’ll never need to ask. But someday, they might impose themselves on you – and you will need answers.

There’s no one-size fits all approach to grief. But as my second Christmas without my mum approaches I feel well placed to offer some practical advice.