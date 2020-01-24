If you can’t quite believe Gwyneth Paltrow actually exists; that she’s actually out there being a human just like you. Then, let me tell you: she does. In person, she is long, luminous and self-contained. Her brow furrows into a serious expression when she’s concentrating, but her eyes sparkle like she’s telling a joke. When she laughs they crinkle up until they disappear completely.

I know this because they are looking directly into my own - she’s big on eye contact - and telling me about her Goopiest moment of the day so far. This morning, she was getting her coffee when she overheard two women agonising over which alternative milk to have. There were so many! Almond. Pea. Soy. Oat. She smiled to herself as they did this. She is well aware that this is the mad world she’s created.

She’s not particularly worried about British cynicism, either. “There’s a sense that people are trying to hold onto that in a way,” she says, “but right below cynicism there is always a vulnerability that someone’s trying to protect. So if you can just get just get a little bit deeper into that vulnerability, there’s a wealth of interesting stuff. What I observe from my friends that live here is that British women are curious.”