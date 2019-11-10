Kare Adenegan: “Find your own path in the gym and don’t follow others”

What does strong mean to you?

I think strong is about being yourself and embracing yourself and believing in yourself and having that confidence that you can do whatever you want to.

What impact do you think mental strength has on your life?

A good impact – with sport you have to be focused. Sports psychology is quite important so having that mental strength is essential, especially going into a championship; you need to be mentally focused and mentally strong, because that will help you to perform at your best physically.