“Last Valentine’s Day I was dumped. This February I’ll be celebrating a year of self-love”

“So it looks like you left me in 2018 then, huh?”

I looked at my phone a full three weeks after New Year’s Day and rolled my eyes.

One of the fuck boys from my brief post-breakup dating spree apparently still thought the new year was a good hook for his chat up lines. Naturally, I sent a screenshot of his message to my friends, stat.

The group chat replies started rolling in thick and fast: “Why do you think he’s messaged you? What are you going to reply?”

Without a conscious thought my fingers took control and answered for me: “I’m not - he’s already been archived.”

About 0.7 seconds later, I was struck with how far in the last year I’d come, and just how proud of myself I was for it.