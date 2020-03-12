Of course, Weinstein faced just five of the many, many accusations made against him at his trial. He was found guilty of two. But those two accusations represented so many more. He represented so much more. Because, when Weinstein came before judge and jury, he was no longer Hollywood’s famous predator: he was every powerful man who has misused a position of power to abuse and silence women.

And, while no amount of jail time will repair the lives of those women he ruined, this is a huge victory for all of us.

To echo the words of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, I’d like to thank the courts “for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice.”

More than this, though, I’d like to thank Weinstein’s victims for speaking out. Because “Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing less than an army of spies to keep them silent. But they refused to be silent, and they were heard.”

In doing so, they have shifted the world that much more towards justice. And hopefully, the next time a powerful abuser is found guilty and sentenced accordingly, our reaction will not be one of surprise.