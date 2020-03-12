Weinstein’s sentence proves the tide is turning. Let’s keep pushing for change

Where were you when you found out that Harvey Weinstein was going to jail for 23 years?

I was looking for ‘dinosaur teeth’ in the brick-flecked soil of my local park, crouching down beside my two-year-old son. Quickly scrolling through Twitter – as the knee-height boy to my right did his best paleontologist impression with a big stick – I read that a powerful man accused of rape and sexual assault by six women who testified in court, as well as dozens of others who are yet to have their cases heard, had been found guilty.

Brilliant, I thought. Let’s keep going. You see, sexual harassment, assault and rape are a particularly painful part of a whole culture of female exploitation, found across probably every industry you care to name.