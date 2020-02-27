The Weinstein verdict is just the start – the day of reckoning for abusers is coming

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team’s whole strategy was to treat the witnesses and victims as serial liars. By casting aspersions on their character, claiming intimacy between Weinstein and his victims, and ultimately reducing them to tears, Weinstein’s legal team sought to discredit them.

For instance, Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead counsel, accused Soprano actor Annabella Sciorra of being such a good actress that she could convince an audience of being whatever character she wanted to be. One by one, as these six women gave their testimonies, the cross-examinations were so brutal they were reduced to tears. Even more shocking, but exemplifying the stigmatisation of survivors of abuse, Weinstein’s victims were pointedly blamed for the abuse. During the trial, it was heavily implied that it was at least partially their fault that they were sexually attacked.

“You were manipulating Mr Weinstein so you’d get invited to fancy parties, correct? You wanted to use his power, correct?” Rotunno said to one of the witnesses.