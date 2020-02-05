Katherine, a 30-year-old doctor from Winchester, spent six years feeling lethargic, bloated and dealing with diarrhoea, thanks to undetected coeliac disease. Despite being a doctor herself, she left it years before seeing someone. “I was worried I would be wasting my GP’s time, or seem like I was making a fuss,” she says.

For Katherine, this meant years of avoidable discomfort but, luckily, no significant long-term health effects. However, delays in other cases can be life-threatening, as Sam is all too aware. Now six-years cancer-free, she recognises her attitude was misguided and she was fortunate to be diagnosed when she was. “I was brought up to only go to the doctors when you were really poorly,” she says, explaining she generally only went to her GP to get her pill prescription, rather than for check-ups. “I would hate to waste a doctor’s time,” she adds.

Listening to our bodies and heeding their warning signs is critical, for either sex. But for women it can be a thorny issue, because many of us don’t like to be demanding. Perhaps that’s why research in 2014 found women typically wait longer than men for emergency medical attention, while a 2011 study found that our reports of chronic pain were more likely to be ignored by professionals than those of men.