World AIDS day 2019: this is what it’s really like to date with HIV

“The main challenge I face is people’s ignorance – and their choice to remain ignorant after learning what a HIV diagnosis actually means.”

Becky is 33. Alongside the usual shtick of juggling work, family and the minefield otherwise known as internet dating, she also has HIV. Over 100,000 people in the UK have the virus, a third of whom are women. But despite it being 2019, public knowledge around HIV remains dire, and women like Becky are dealing with the consequences.

“Dating is challenging because I want to tell this person about my HIV. But when’s the right time? Online, before we meet? During the first date? Before sex? Never? It’s complicated because as much as I know that my HIV will have zero impact on their health, they still believe it will.”