“I had an abortion just before the pandemic and this is how it made me feel”

It took close to an hour to complete and following that, an appointment was made for me at a clinic close to my house. It would be another two weeks until I could go through the medical procedure, which involved taking two drugs to induce me to abort. I walked into Waitrose silently adding up the days in my head, trying to work out how pregnant I would be in a fortnight. There was no soup left and the shelves were bare, so I returned home empty handed.

I rang Marie Stopes every day in the hope that someone would cancel their appointment, and I could take their place. The news had become alarming; Italy and Paris were in lockdown and we were being warned that the UK might follow suit. My mum rang me, warning me of the perils of the Tube and asking me whether it was best to come back home.

I said no and listened to her recount everything she had heard on Covid-19 until my ears pricked up again: my aunt, undergoing treatment for cancer, may have her treatment delayed as it was considered a non-emergency. If cancer was to be re-classified as a non-emergency, then what would my choice not to have a child fall under? The next two weeks were fraught with worry. Nausea had kicked in and the threat of losing my job on top of it all due to coronavirus started to loom.