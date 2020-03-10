How to cope with Mother’s Day if you don’t have a mum

Friends are great but they’re not psychic. They may avoid discussing your mum for fear of saying the wrong thing. In the past five years I’ve learned the worst thing you can say to someone who is grieving is nothing.

I wish I owned a badge that said “ask me about my dead mum” because I could talk about her until I lose my voice. I could bore you with anecdotes until you begged me to stop. Yes, I may cry, but that’s because I love and miss her, not because you’ve upset me.

If you have good people in your life, drop them a message and tell them you’re not OK. Sometimes you need to make the first move. I know it’s hard to do, but asking for help is not a sign of weakness.