If you’re beating yourself up for feeling the need for clarity post breakup, then stop. It turns out that we, as humans, are hard-wired to search for answers because “people view their lives as a bit of a story”.

“We see our lives in the past, present and future,” Ambrosius explains. “It’s sort of made up of puzzles; you put all the pieces together in a puzzle to create your past, to create your present or to create your future. So if everything feels like it’s going fine and then, at one moment, a part of the puzzle breaks, or goes missing, you lose sense of who you are in your story.

“Then you start to doubt your past or the decisions you’ve made in your present, and you start to worry about the future. Anything like a break-up (or a redundancy or a bereavement) can start that process because we plan so much. We think we know where we stand in our narrative but as soon as it changes, it throws us off balance. So we need to understand what’s going on around us, because it’s such a difficult situation to deal with if you are the one that’s being left.”