“You’re being bullied,” my mum finally said, when I called her in tears after enduring almost a year of abuse. I’d called her upset before, but this time she made me realise that bullying didn’t have to be physical, or name-calling – it could be emotional and cyber, too. These girls had deliberately excluded and manipulated me when they were supposed to be supportive. Even in their mid-20s, they were bullies.

Eventually, after almost a year of being bullied, I felt strong enough to arrange a chat with a woman who was head of HR. She was incredulous. “Are you sure you’re being bullied?” she asked, tilting her head and smiling, patting my wrist when my voice cracked with emotion. She couldn’t believe that these friendly, giggly women could be so two-faced and cruel – and crucially, I couldn’t prove it.

Was I not just insecure? Or over-cautious? I was made to feel like it was all in my head, and that I should make more of an effort to get to know the team. She even suggested that I should invite my boss for a drink, like a ‘mate date’. I was astounded – a drink with my bullies? HR made me feel that because I was in my first ever ‘big’ job, I didn’t really know what offices were supposed to be like. My mental health took a turn for the wore and for weeks, I asked myself – was I the problem?

No, I wasn’t. I took control of my own life and stood up to my bullies. I contacted HR again to lodge an official complaint, and asked for everything mentioned in our meeting to be on record. Instead of the quick five-minute meeting I’d had with HR before, I wanted to be taken seriously. I contacted the company director and asked if I could have a one-on-one meeting with him, instead.