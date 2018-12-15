How to go home for Christmas without regressing to an angry teen

It happens every year, as reliably as the Queen’s speech, or a mulled wine hangover. You arrive back home for Christmas a mature, reasonable adult, but before you’ve even had time to make intelligent conversation about interest rates – BAM! You’re 15 again. You’re slamming doors, answering back at the dinner table and wrestling a sibling for control of the bumper Radio Times. I like to call it The Big Regression.

When The Big Regression hits, all the sulky, stroppy tendencies you thought you’d grown out of suddenly descend. Those family quirks that seem so charming when you’re several hundred miles away become unbearable at close-range. When it’s just you, your father’s penny whistle collection, your sister-in-law’s climate change denial and several bottles of Bristol Cream sherry to get you through to New Year.

There’s something about being back in your parents’ house – or even just in proximity to relatives for longer than a day – that can cause even the most grounded, emotionally evolved among us to revert to quasi-adolescence. The stresses and excesses of the Christmas period only add to the moody pressure-cooker (not to mention an actual Christmas period, if you’re that unlucky) and it’s so easy to slip back into the same old habits, tensions and battles. I’m not a psychologist so I can’t tell you exactly why this happens, but I’ll hazard a guess that the all booze, sugar and sofa beds probably don’t help.

Yes, The Big Regression is traditional – but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Here are a few ways to make this the Christmas you keep your inner teen in check.