A sobering statistic to consider when thinking about mental health: more than half (51%) of young women in the UK are worried about their mental health.

This figure is a sharp rise from 2016, when 38% of young women said they were worried about their mental health. The data, compiled by the Young Women’s Trust in 2019, shows a concerning trend for fears around issues such as anxiety, depression and OCD.

So how does a woman trapped in a vicious cycle of self-blame and denial finally manage to face her anxiety head on, and tame the beast so she can free her mind? Can the simple act of stepping outside and walking among the trees help form a protective barrier against depression? And how does it feel to inherit the mental illness that you saw take over the lives of your relatives?