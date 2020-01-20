Mental health support: women share powerful and relatable essays on mental health
Stylist looks back on some of our most powerful essays on mental health, from living with anxiety and depression to tackling body dysmorphia.
A sobering statistic to consider when thinking about mental health: more than half (51%) of young women in the UK are worried about their mental health.
This figure is a sharp rise from 2016, when 38% of young women said they were worried about their mental health. The data, compiled by the Young Women’s Trust in 2019, shows a concerning trend for fears around issues such as anxiety, depression and OCD.
So how does a woman trapped in a vicious cycle of self-blame and denial finally manage to face her anxiety head on, and tame the beast so she can free her mind? Can the simple act of stepping outside and walking among the trees help form a protective barrier against depression? And how does it feel to inherit the mental illness that you saw take over the lives of your relatives?
Stylist is proud to publish the following beautiful and moving essays from women detailing how they manage their mental health. While mental ill health is a big issue, estimated to affect one in four people in the UK every year, each person will have a unique experience with it – as these women’s words so eloquently prove.
Read on to hear how some of our most powerful writers faced the challenge of mental ill health, from dealing with anxiety and depression to battling insomnia and even their own genetics.
“How therapy helped me through my mum’s suicide”
Mary-Jane Wiltsher was 16 when her mum took her own life. After burying her grief throughout her twenties, she reconnected with her school therapist - a decision that changed her life.
Read the essay here
The reality of body dysmorphia: “I don’t see myself the way others do”
Freelance journalist Millie Milliken talks about her experience with Body Dysmorphic Disorder for the first time, and offers an insight into life with the condition.
Read the essay here
What it’s really like living with OCD: “I’m obsessed with the harm I could cause”
“The intrusive thoughts in my head range from starting fires, to causing car accidents, murder and other possibilities I find hard to write, even now….” says freelance journalist, Lucy Donoughue.
Read the essay here
“How holding down a job helps me manage my depression”
After living with depression for years, author Lauren Slater finally found a quiet relief in the structure of building a career.
Read the essay here
“The surprisingly simple way I learned to live with my anxiety”
“I can’t banish my anxiety, but I can control it. I can tame it,” writes journalist Kate Townshend.
Read the essay here
“How it feels to inherit a mental illness”
From a young age, author Amy Molloy knew mental illness was rife in her family – especially among the women. Yet, by spending her life studying optimistic coping mechanisms, she believes she has finally broken the cycle. Here, she shares what she has learnt on her journey to happiness.
Read the essay here
How one woman is beating depression by developing a passion for running
Young women are at a higher risk of living with mental health problems than any other demographic, demonstrating an ever-growing need for support and information on the topic. Here, Stylist commissioning editor Sarah Biddlecombe talks to writer Jess Noah Morgan about her determination to beat depression – and the surprising outlet that has kept her low moods at bay.
Read the essay here
“I’m an insomniac: here’s why you should never drive yourself to despair over lack of sleep”
Writer Deborah Cicurel has suffered with an insomnia since she was a child, but says it may not be all bad news. In this powerful essay, she explains why finding it a challenge to get eight hours every single night may not be such a terrible thing.
Read the essay here
“How I use video games to curb my anxiety”
Videogames get a bad rap in the media, but countless studies have shown they’re actually really good for our mental health. Here, stylist.co.uk editor Kayleigh Dray explains how she uses videogames to regain a sense of control whenever she finds herself crippled by anxiety.
Read the essay here
“How being around nature helps me manage my mental health”
As research reveals the benefits of being around nature, journalist Kate Leaver explains why getting outside has always been a crucial part of her mental healthcare plan.
Read the essay here
“What happened when I took an NHS mindfulness course for my depression”
Mindfulness can be a powerful practise, and it’s now even prescribed by the NHS. Here, freelance writer Alice Purkiss checks in for a course of mindful cognitive behavioural therapy to treat her depression.
Read the essay here
This article was originally published in 18 May 2018 but has been updated throughout
