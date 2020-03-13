22 brilliant articles to read while working from home

Looking for something great to read while you’re working from home or self-isolating? We’ve got just the ticket.

More of us than ever are working from home as the UK moves into the delay stage of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. And one of the major advantages of working from home is having more time to do one of the things we do best – read. If you’re looking for inspiration of what to read next, then simply keep scrolling down, as we’ve selected some of our most intriguing long reads from across different categories including friendship, family and mental health. Happy reading!

You may also like Coronavirus: this is the reality of being forced to self-isolate in the UK

Friendship 10 women on the unique joy of having friends of different ages

Want to find new friends in 2020? Perhaps it’s time to look outside of your usual circle, especially with the news that Britain is one of the most age-segregated countries in the world. Here, 10 women explain how having friends of different ages has enriched their lives, from offering differing views on politics to battling loneliness.

How to consciously uncouple from a friend, no ghosting required



“If a friendship makes you feel unmotivated, smaller than you are, or downright crappy about yourself, then nobody said it had to be forever,” says author Laura Jane Williams.

What a major breakup in my 30s taught me about the power of female friendship



Do you need advice on how to deal with a breakup? Here, writer Natalie Cornish pens a tribute to the friends who helped her start over following heartbreak. Image courtesy of HBO

Mental health

Are you having a tri-life crisis? You’re not alone



When a woman hits her 30s, she’s expected to have it all: a trailblazing career, a loving family, a great home. But is this realistic in 2019, or is the pressure causing us all to suffer a tri-life crisis? Stylist investigates.

“How running every day has made me happier – and why it can for you, too”



Following the breakdown of her marriage and a mental health crisis, Jog On author Bella Mackie turned to running – and she hasn’t looked back since. Here, Bella talks about the brilliant power of exercise for boosting our mental health, and shares her advice on getting started with your own running regime.

“My postpartum psychosis made me believe I was Cameron Diaz”



Channel 4 documentary Losing It shone a light on what it’s really like to experience postpartum psychosis, a rare mental health condition that can affect new mums. Here, one writer shares her own experiences of postpartum psychosis and postnatal depression following the birth of her son.

Work and careers

How the 42% rule could help you recover from burnout

Are you feeling stressed, anxious and overwhelmed? You could be suffering from burnout. Applying this scientifically approved formula to your daily routine could help ease the pressure, as authors Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski explain in their new book, Burnout: The Secret to Solving the Stress.

Britain’s most successful women share the one piece of advice they wish they’d had starting out



Looking for advice on how to start a business? Here, three successful women share the one piece of advice they wish they’d had when starting out, from how to be brave to how to build your own brand.

6 successful black women on how they tackle impostor syndrome at work



New research reveals that 85% of us have suffered from impostor syndrome in our careers, despite having at least three years of experience in our fields of work. Here, six successful black women reveal how they tackle these feelings of inadequacy, and share their best advice for beating impostor syndrome.

How to tell if your boss is gaslighting you at work



Gaslighting isn’t a technique that’s limited to your ex or Donald Trump – your boss could be doing it too. Stylist finds out how to tackle a work woe that is often very difficult to identify and prove.

Could the ancient Bhutanese art of ‘death recollection’ be the burnout cure we all need?



Suffering from millennial burnout, mental fatigue, anxiety or depression? The ancient Bhutanese art of death recollection could have surprising benefits for your mental health…

Why turning 30 should no longer be our benchmark for success



According to new statistics from the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s average anxiety ratings are at an all-time high – but is our dissatisfaction a self-perpetuating one? Perhaps it’s time we stopped measuring ourselves against the societal norms, says Elizabeth Sulls Kim.

Relationships

‘I want to submit to my husband like a 50s housewife’: inside the controversial UK tradwife movement



The tradwife movement is one of the most concerning trends to have emerged in the past few years, with more and more women looking to switch their careers and independence for tending to hearth and home – and every will of their husbands. But why? Stylist investigates.

“The one piece of advice that saved my marriage”



Looking for some relationship advice? Disillusioned, exhausted and wondering if this is it, married journalists Anna Whitehouse and Matt Farquharson went in search of that elusive happily ever after for their book, Where’s My Happy Ending? Here, Anna shares the one piece of advice that truly saved their marriage – and restored her faith in love.

“I have a wife and a girlfriend”: is polyamory the biggest dating trend for 2020?



Polyamorous relationships are becoming the norm, with ‘thruple’ relationships showcased everywhere from 2017 hit film Professor Marston and the Wonder Women to Netflix’s The Politician. But what is polyamory, and can you really love more than one person at a time? Stylist investigates.

“In a moment of crisis, I called my ex. Here’s why”



Can you imagine being friends with an ex? Author Rowan Hisayo Buchanan is so close with her ex-boyfriend that she found herself calling him in a moment of crisis. Here, she explains why their relationship is still so important to her, even after they have broken up.

This new sex fetish is on the rise on Twitter, but why?

The murky new Twitter trend of financial domination, or findomming, sees men pay women to insult them and then drain their bank accounts – and it’s reported to be on the rise. But who are these cash cows and pay pigs, and why is this dangerous practise of findomming becoming more appealing? Here, Stylist investigates.

“I married my best friend – but not in the way you might think”

“Reader, I did marry her. To someone else, as it happens, but I’d like to think I let her go graciously…” Image courtesy of Megan Elle Photography

Family

“I was single at 40, so I decided to become a single mum through IVF”



There has been a sharp rise in single women having babies through IVF in the UK, with 1,290 women becoming single mums through IVF in 2017, compared to just 351 in 2007, according to NHS figures. Here, single mum Amanda tells Stylist why she chose to have a baby by herself.

“Why I had to cut my dad out of my life for my mental health”



One woman shares her story of why she had to cut her dad out of her life.

“This is how it really feels to be the daughter of an alcoholic”



There are estimated to be 589,101 dependent drinkers in England. Here, author Jessica Andrews shares her story of growing up with an alcoholic father, and explains why it’s so important that we open up the conversation around alcoholism.

“I’m not having children, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a family”



The proportion of childfree women in the UK has doubled in a decade, so isn’t it about time we redefined what we mean by family? Here, Kiran Sidhu shares her thoughts on the stereotypical definition of family, and explains why her friends have always been her tribe.