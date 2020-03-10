I have worked as a freelance writer for years and I’ve always been able to cover the bills, but there’s rarely been much surplus money to work with. So earlier this year, while I was pregnant with my third baby, I decided to launch an online course.

At the time, it was an attempt to set up a passive income stream to cover me when my baby was born. I had no idea that it would be so lucrative.

I had just written a book about setting up as a freelancer after having kids and knew that a common challenge for business owners is how to secure press coverage without spending thousands on an agency (that may not deliver). Teamed with my experience in pitching to editors as a journalist, and having picked up PR tricks while promoting my digital magazine The Early Hour, I decided to write a ‘DIY PR’ e-learning course.