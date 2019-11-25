“I was on shift at a local pub one evening when a young lady about my age, whom I’d been chatting to, walked up to me at the bar.

“In her slightly inebriated state, she asked me for my name. I told her, and she responded with ‘really!?’. Her abject disbelief took me aback. She pressed further with, ‘what is your actual name?’ and I responded, ‘that is my actual name’. She paused and then said flippantly, ‘Oh right, I guess that’s what you call yourself’. That affected my mood for the rest of the week, as her explicit dismissal of my assertions regarding my birth name, as if she knew better, was (and still is) so frustrating.”

I’ve had people who are terrified of getting my name wrong ask me how to pronounce it. I’ll always take the time to explain. But it’s not OK when someone listens and then still insists on calling me a different name because it’s ‘easier’.

“Is it like when someone calls me Liz, and I have to say my name is Elizabeth?” someone asked. And I had to explain that it’s like if your name is Elizabeth, but I decided I wanted to call you Lakshmi. It’s a name that erases your identity and simultaneously wallpapers over a culture that just isn’t yours.