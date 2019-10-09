Not everyone has the space, the time or even the inclination to do this, but in 2018 I started to grow my own vegetables. It saved me so much money.

For example, baby lettuces can be bought in trays of six for £3. When fully grown, a whole one easily lasts a week. In the last year, I’ve grown beans, beetroot, broccoli, tomatoes and herbs. The process can be daunting, especially when you haven’t done it before, but it was strangely satisfying.

I also went through my shopping receipts in detail to see what I was wasting money on. After this, I started making a big batch of tomato sauce that could be used for pizza, pasta and soup. I also pickled my own onions, as I could get six jars for the price of one in the supermarket. And I started making my own at-home take-aways. Jamie Oliver’s website is a great place for finding recipes for this.

There would have been more room for savings if I’d been less fussy about buying free-range meat, eggs and line-caught fish. And there was also the added cost of buying more alcohol than usual, as I embraced socialisng at home rather than in bars and restaurants.

Cost before: £5,200 for the year (£100 a week )

Cost after: £3,240 for the year (£60 a week)

Saving: £1,960