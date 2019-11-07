How to make splitting the bill in restaurants less awkward

There is a level of bonding and intimacy that we get from eating with people, and it can feel inappropriate to immediately follow that with a calculation about money. Maybe it’s because paying different amounts can feel like a rejection of the idea that it was a shared experience, which has led to “Let’s split it equally” becoming the cultural norm.

Woe betide anyone who tries to go against that grain at the last minute, forcing everyone to get their calculators out. “If you plan to go against a cultural norm, it can be better to work out details up front, at the start of the meal,” Brad Klontz says. And that’s the point, isn’t it: none of this would be so excruciating if we didn’t have the cultural expectation of splitting the bill evenly.

But is it just a British politeness thing? Every culture has a specific way of splitting the bill. Brad lives in Hawaii, which, he tells me, “has a very Asian culture. The cultural norm here is, ‘I pay this time, you pay next time’, but the agreement is unspoken. I say ‘I’ve got it’, and the other person makes a mental note and pays next time. But my wife, she went to school on the mainland in the US, and when she first got there she would say ‘I’ll pay’, but no one ever reciprocated. People just thought she was rich! It took weeks until she realised no one was going to buy her lunch for her. Finally she realised that it was a different cultural norm.”