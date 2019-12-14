How to cope with Christmas if you're an introvert

Amy has also found having “a task or responsibility” is really helpful. “It gives you a chance to duck out for a bit and recharge,” she explains. “Offer to be in charge of giving out the Secret Santa gifts.”

The office Christmas party might be mandatory, but away from that Amy has no issues with putting herself first by avoiding events she doesn’t want to go to.

“It’s such a busy time of the year, and I use that to my advantage,” she says. “You can avoid that awkward festive get together by saying you’re double booked, or planning your own small drinks with a few friends you actually want to spend quality time with.

“Plenty of home time is my non-negotiable, and I’ll never be sorry for cancelling so I can recharge in my PJs in a cosy, quiet room with candles and a good book.”