“Like Shamima Begum, I was an ISIS bride who fled the UK for Syria. This is my story”

The archetypal fairytale imagery of an underdog rising up against oppression and achieving triumph against the odds is a popular one across all cultures. For instance, Cinderella breaks free of the “ugly sisters” who had forced her into household drudgery to finally liberate herself and marry her prince. Similarly, to Fatima – who had faced prejudice while growing up in a white majority world – the ISIS fighter seemed, symbolically, like the prince who would rescue her from the torture. Just as young girls might harbour Rapunzel-style daydreams about being trapped in a tower while waiting to be rescued by a tall and handsome stranger, for Fatima the fetishized war hero became that fantasy figure.

When someone is being relentlessly bullied and tormented on a daily basis, then the ideology of a strong and protective freedom fighter who understands and identifies with her culture – the very culture she feels persecuted for representing – may become less of a dangerous threat and more of a reassuring presence. For that reason, Fatima was undeterred when she encountered her real life “prince” – an ISIS recruit and fellow Londoner that she met online. After a short courtship, they were married within months, all with the approval of her unsuspecting friends and family. They had no idea that he expressed such a strong interest in avenging attacks on Muslims. But in 2014, when he urged Fatima to secretly join him in leaving the UK for Syria, she agreed.

Fatima admired her husband as much as she believed British women admired Prince Harry in his career as an army pilot – a time during which he admitted to killing Taliban troops from the air. “Prince Harry was a warring hero for the British people,” Fatima states, “so I felt: why can’t we have our own heroes that protect us?”