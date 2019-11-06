“I’m starting IVF but I’m not sure if I really want children”

In all my life, I have never actively wanted children.

There’s been no longing, no assumption, spoken or otherwise, that I would one day be a mother. That’s not to say I haven’t thought long and hard about it. In fact, during my first marriage, my then-husband and I decided we would join the club engulfing all of our friends, so I came off the pill in my early thirties. I did not become pregnant and I don’t think either of us were bothered. We certainly didn’t seek to investigate the cause of the problem or consider other options.

Life went on and, as it happens, we divorced some years later, although not because we were childless. He is now remarried and has a toddler of his own, plus two primary school age daughters he has inherited.