Ghosted after a job interview? Here’s what to do about it

A week had passed since the job interview and, having not heard anything, heightened anxiety levels had me clutching at all kinds of excuses.

‘Maybe it’s my phone signal’, I wondered, followed closely by ‘what if there’s something wrong with my email?’ After all, the interviewer herself had assured me I’d hear by the end of the week and I trusted her. I hadn’t been rude or performed horribly.

Days went by and still, I held out hope, believing surely that even if it was a ‘no’, they’d let me know. Checking my phone became unhealthily habitual – no missed calls, no new emails. I followed up, but that sinking feeling grew more acute with each moment of radio silence. Finally it became apparent that not only had I not got the job, they hadn’t even bothered to tell me. Yep – I’d been ghosted.