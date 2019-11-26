The sexist job interview questions an employer should never ask

A number of women said they take their engagement ring off when they go for job interviews, because they don’t want to give the impression that they’re about to get married and have children. Others said they wouldn’t mention husbands or children at all, even during small talk at the beginning or end of interviews, in case it affected the decision.

Hundreds of people on Twitter questioned whether my interviewer would have asked the same questions of a man. The consensus was: probably not. The question is clearly discriminatory against women who are more likely to have children or need to go on maternity leave.

So, are these sorts of questions legal? Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: “Employers have no right to ask personal questions about relationships and family planning in interviews. Such attitudes are straight out of the dark ages and have no place in a modern working culture. I struggle to grasp what bearing anyone’s relationship status will have on their ability to do a job. Would they ask such questions to a man applying for the same role? All the evidence shows a diverse workforce leads to better business decisions and profits so why would they rule out a large section of talented people? Any employer that thinks these questions are acceptable opens themselves up to legal challenges and this business clearly needs to learn more about the basics of discrimination law.”