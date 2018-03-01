“Why we need to stop judging pregnant women's baby bumps”

When I was pregnant for the first time, I developed bad morning sickness. Fortunately, being a copywriter, I was able to work from home. But towards the end of my pregnancy I was asked to go in to the office, as they wanted to give me a leaving present before I went on maternity leave. Only, I didn’t go in.

I’ve never told anyone this before, but the reason I didn’t return to the office wasn’t just because of the sickness, but also because I was embarrassed about my bump. My daughter weighed in at a whopping 10lbs 7oz, so towards the end of my pregnancy I was fairly big. And I thought my colleagues would laugh at me.

It wasn’t all in my head. A friend remembers walking down the street with me when I was nearly due to give birth and people stopping to stare at me, whispering to each other. She hadn’t yet had a baby, and couldn’t believe that pregnancy could garner so much attention. When I said I felt paranoid about people looking at me, she was able to confirm it.

Of course, every woman will feel differently in pregnancy. Some will adore and embrace the growing bump, while others will feel self-conscious, as I did. But research suggests that women feel more negative towards their body image in the last trimester than during the conception process, or in the beginning stages.