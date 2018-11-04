6 easy ways to become a kinder person in 2018

Living in a digital-focused world means showing a little kindness in person is not usually at the forefront of our minds.

But being compassionate is not only becoming cool in 2018, it’s also becoming commonplace, too.

Case in point: if you search the hashtag ‘kindness’ on Instagram, you’ll instantly be met with nearly five million posts.

And maybe that’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked the public to make a donation to charity, rather than give them a gift for their wedding. The couple, who wed in May, were keen to ensure “that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit”.