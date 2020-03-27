This is clear when we look at who is able to work from their living rooms to stay safe, and who has to brave the London Underground, for example. Or when we contrast the circumstances of permanent workers with those in a less secure position.

“We’re seeing that, while we’ve all got the challenge of staying safe, some people are in a better position than others because of the type of contract they’re employed on or because of the patterns of their work or their rate of pay,” she tells Stylist, adding that it’s now clearer than ever that people employed by workplaces with trade union agreements have better redundancy protections.

Hayes says that if more and more people become reliant on government support such as Universal Credit, the public’s perception of the welfare system might shift. She says that people will need to start thinking: “Is this good enough for me? And if it’s not good enough for me, is it good enough for anyone else?”