What living ‘in the moment’ really means, by someone with incurable cancer

In September 2015, 18 months after my last radiotherapy session, my oncologist confirmed I was all clear. But by December 2017, I was in another quiet waiting room. A nurse came and said, jovially: “He’s ready to see us now!”

Us. That’s when I knew it was bad news.

About a year after my last radiotherapy, I’d been to my GP with lower back pain and had felt a little ashamed as he told us there was nothing on the MRI I’d been sent for. A couple of years later, the pain got worse – after googling, I put it down to a new exercise regime. Months later it was worse again, and eventually I had another scan.

When they said there was cancer in my spine, I knew it was incurable. Cancer would kill me. It didn’t take long before I burst into tears thinking about my son. I had to wait until after the new year for the full picture: extensive bone metastases – so cancer in a lot of the spine, hips, pelvis, ribs and sternum, as well as a 1cm tumour on my liver and a shadow on my lung causing it to not fully open. My oncologist didn’t like to give a prognosis because it can vary so wildly. But six months ago I was told that, if I didn’t have more treatment, I had one to two weeks left. Since then, we don’t know, but my 2019 goal was to see Christmas.