“This is what it’s really like to live with an ex”

Watching the man I thought I’d marry stood in his worn dressing gown, drinking lukewarm tea from the ‘grumpy old git’ mug I’d bought him for Christmas, it dawned on me that this wasn’t going to be easy: sharing a house with my now ex-partner.

No one expects to end up living with an ex, and yet, there I was, sharing a kitchen, bathroom and landing with someone I now had to learn to live without. Turns out it’s not so easy to have a clean break when you have to text your former partner to tell them to get more milk on their way home.

Sharing a place with an ex is, understandably, many people’s worst nightmare. Yet it’s estimated that nine million Brits have, with four months being the average time spent living with an ex-partner. Alongside organisational factors, financial restraints are often a reason exes live together – a study by Aviva found that 16% of separated couples remain living together due to the cost of moving.