In between filming the show, my partner and I have been working on our own documentary, Too Wild, and travelling across Africa in search of rare, endangered species to tell their stories. Just before lockdown, we came back from Ethiopia where we were searching for the elusive and graceful Ethiopian wolves. We successfully found and filmed them but crushingly, with only 450 individuals remaining in the wild, I may never get to see them again.

So much of the global population has lost or is losing its connection with nature. I hope the pandemic will teach us how sacred it is. Maybe after lockdown many people who’ve been stuck indoors will come to appreciate the beauty of nature and venture out more — from climbing mountains to swimming in oceans or even walking in local parks — and understand the healing powers of our natural world.

Even more so, I’m hoping more people will stop eating meat. Aside from the ethics and incredible cruelty, animal agriculture is devastating the earth, and the leading cause of pollution, land and water scarcity. Our unsustainable way of living has to change. I feel after my lockdown experience, the wildlife will always continue to survive whether people are around or not, it’s us that cannot survive without them. We need wildlife way more than they need us. I want to educate as many people as possible about not just African animals or those we find cute and cuddly like big cats and monkeys, but every living creature. You need to get people to fall in love with the natural world in order to conserve it.

The global wildlife trade has to end. It’s utterly heart-breaking watching manta rays disappear for the illegal demand for their gills or pangolins for their scales, or to see the incredible sharks, who are integral to their ecosystems, come crashing down. We cannot wipe out entire species and cause unimaginable suffering for our own selfish desires and greed. Everything in nature is connected, having an impact on one species will have a knock-on effect on another, even the ocean is important when teaching people about the African bush. As legendary explorer, Sylvia Earle once said, “Without blue, there would be no green.”

WildEarth broadcasts for the sunrise safari - 5am - 8am GMT, and sunset safari at 2:30pm-5:30pm GMT.

Images: courtesy of Lauren Arthur

