“I try to only drink at the weekends with my boyfriend, but we just get so bored”

Amy*, 36, lives with her boyfriend and enjoyed a successful Dry January at the start of the year, which made her realise she finds complete abstinence much easier than moderation:

“For the first four weeks of lockdown I was drinking a lot more. I think it was both the novelty of not having to get up and commute (which is usually a huge deterrent to drinking in the week) and the extreme boredom. The worst was a very drunken weekend involving a Zoom birthday party that descended into doing shots on camera.

“My boyfriend and I started to notice what we called the ‘Monday malaise’, although to be honest it extended Monday to Thursday: just that real feeling of existential dread and horror at having to get up on Monday in the same flat and stare into a computer screen doing Zoom meetings for eight hours a day with nowhere to go.

“I think the lockdown really brings you face to face with your own feelings as well. You’re trying to deal with your own personal issues about work and life and relationships, with no variety of experiences to distract you, and then at the same time, you have the dire news from around the world constantly nagging at the back of your mind. It’s not a good combo.