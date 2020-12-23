Yes, it’s sometimes proven frustrating: I work an early shift on Monday mornings, and I prefer to keep my Sunday evenings free so that I can wind down, have a bubble bath, and get to bed at a decent time but… y’know. Yes, there has been some squabbling. Yes, we always start at least 10 minutes later than we should (100% my fault; I seem to run at half my usual speed on weekends). And, yes, everyone is just as noisy as I remember, which can make… well, it can make things tricky (ever tried to tackle a music round on Zoom when someone’s chatting all the way through it? Fun).

But you know what? Despite all my grumblings and eye rolls (I’ve seemingly reverted back to that teen dressed all in black, nowadays), I’ve loved it. I’ve loved every annoying, time-consuming, laptop battery-draining minute of it. I get to be a kid again – because I will forever be a kid to these people. I get to be silly, and use my computer for something that isn’t just work. I get to chat to my dad every week, despite the fact he’s living on the other side of the world. I get to imagine my nan smiling down on us all, because, honestly, there’s nothing she wanted more than for all of us to make time for one another.