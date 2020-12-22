The 21 vital love lessons we learned during lockdown

“Love is a many splendored thing. Love lifts us up where we belong. All you need is love.”

So said Christian in the Moulin Rouge and, to be honest, that quote has stuck with us ever since.

Because love – be it romantic, platonic, familial, or philautia (that’s self-love, to you and me) – is what life is truly all about. And, in a year of no touch and very little social contact, this much has become more apparent than ever before.